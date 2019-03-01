Randall's Antiques and More Opens for Business.

A ribbon cutting was held Friday, March 1, 2019 to open the newly renovated Randall's Antiques and More. The business has a total of 37 vendors, 28 downstairs and 9 upstairs, featuring a multitude of new and vintage items.
Besides the new vendors, the building has been completely refurbished bringing back the charm of the original tin ceilings and ornate banister and railing throughout the building.
Throughout the day, patrons shopped in large numbers. salineriverchronicle.com talked with several out-of-town visitors who were thrilled with the charm and selection offered.
The owner of the business is Randall Raney. Booth space is still available.
The hours of operation are 10:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
