Rep. Burch & Senator Cheatham Speak At Political Animals

After making brief comments both legislators opened the floor for questions. A number of those in attendance took the opportunity ask questions about taxes, highways and a variety of issues. Both members indicated the session was getting close to wrapping up.
Southeast Political Animals is a nonpartisan, non dues paying organization that is open to anyone interested in attending. The subject is politics and government on the local, state and national levels. Southeast Political Animals is chaired by Dr. John Davis, Professor of Political Science at UAM. Meetings are held at Western Sizzlin in Monticello on a called basis. Meetings are announced publicly through media outlets in Southeast Arkansas. Meetings are open to the press.
No comments:
Post a Comment