Tuesday, March 26, 2019

Retired Teachers Offer Scholarship

Bradley County Retired Teachers are offering the Anna Lee Galloway Scholarship of $1500.

Qualifications to receive the scholarship are:
     Be a resident of Bradley County.
     Be a sophomore student or above in the educational field.
     Have a 3 point or above grade average.

Get an application form by calling Glenetta Burks at 870-226-2317 or Freddie Lipton at 870-820-0666.

The deadline for appying is July 1, 2019.
at 3:15 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)