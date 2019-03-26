Retired Teachers Offer Scholarship

Bradley County Retired Teachers are offering the Anna Lee Galloway Scholarship of $1500.
Qualifications to receive the scholarship are:
Be a resident of Bradley County.
Be a sophomore student or above in the educational field.
Have a 3 point or above grade average.
Get an application form by calling Glenetta Burks at 870-226-2317 or Freddie Lipton at 870-820-0666.
The deadline for appying is July 1, 2019.
