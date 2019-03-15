RUTHIE COURTNEY NAMED ARKANSAS’S ACT WORKFORCE CHAMPION

WARREN, AR - Ruthie Courtney, Internship and National Career Readiness Certificate Coordinator for the Southeast Arkansas Community Based Education Center, has been named Arkansas’s ACT Workforce Champion for 2019. Ruthie was recognized on March 4th at the 2019 Arkansas ACT Summit at Arkansas State University- Beebe. Ruthie has worked tirelessly to forge connections with business and industry to provide the best opportunities for her students and Southeast Arkansas.
The ACT College and Career Readiness Champions are high school seniors, K-12 professionals, postsecondary professionals and workforce professionals who are making a positive impact on their communities through their efforts to advance college and career readiness for all. The ACT College and Career Readiness Champions are individuals across the country who support ACT’s mission of education and workplace success.
ACT State Councils- comprised of education and workforce professionals from all 50 states- serve as the selection committee and select one champion per category for each participating state.
