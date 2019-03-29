Rutledge Accepting Summer Intern Applications

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced that her office is accepting applications for summer interns. The summer internship session will begin June 5.
“Internships are an incredible way for students to gain real world work experience in a professional setting,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “I want to encourage college students to take the opportunity to serve their State and communities by working in the rewarding public service sector.”
Applicant packet information is available under the Office section at ArkansasAG.gov. The deadline to apply is May 1.
Some students may be able to arrange for college credit for their internship depending on the requirements of their college or university.
Those with questions about the Attorney General’s office intern program may contact Katy Fraley at internship@ArkansasAG.gov or 501-682-2007.
