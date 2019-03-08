Southeast Regional Workforce Council Meets

|Brooke Clanton
A large group of Southeast Arkansas educators, state agency personnel and other interested parties were on hand Thursday, March 7th at the Southeast Arkansas Education Service Cooperative, to hear presentations on workforce efforts in the region. Allison Kelley, Career and Technical Education Coordinator, gave the welcome and gave instructions relating to the meeting schedule. Brooke Clanton, with the Arkansas Agriculture Department discussed CTE success stories. Comments were made by Linda Rushing, Vice Chancellor, UAM College of Technology at Crossett and Bob Ware, Vice Chancellor, UAM College of Technology at McGehee. A number of other speakers, including participants in the CTE program talked about the benefits of the program.
After the opening remarks, those in attendance took part in break-out sessions with business/industry and post-secondary partners. A number of Warren School District educators were present, representing the High School and Southeast Arkansas Community Based Education Center. Emily Harton, Kasey Reep and Angie Ferrell took part as facilitators in the sessions. Kristi Clanton, of Bradley County also took part.
The purpose of the council is to help equip high school students with the skills, knowledge and experience necessary to compete in today's workforce.
|Emily Harton
No comments:
Post a Comment