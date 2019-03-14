St. James Church Has Provided 600 Meals

For the past six weeks St. James AME Church has been providing meals to those in need on Wednesdays. Spearheaded by the Women's Missionary Society of St James Church and under the direction of Chanel Hooper, the Church has provided 600 meals. Money was raised and a lot of hard work went into securing, preparing and delivering the meals.
St. James is pastored by the Rev. James Hooper. The church has a long and distinguished history in Warren. Many outstanding pastors have served over the years and untold numbers of successful community minded citizens have been members of St. James. It remains one of Warren's great churches with a heart for the betterment of Warren.
St James serves God, their fellowman and the community at large.
