The Anthony, Gathen, Rainey, Tolbert Scholarships are available

The Anthony, Gathen, Rainey and Tolbert Scholarships are now available, created by retired former school district superintendents, Frank Anthony – Pine Bluff, Thomas Gathen – Dollarway, David Rainey- Dumas, and Andrew Tolbert- Warren. The $1,000 scholarship to be given at each school district was developed to assist students from low-income families in going to college. To be eligible for the award, the student must be a graduating senior from school district’s Class of 2019, have a minimum grade point average of 2.50, and provide a letter detailing what makes them deserve this honor and their career education choice.
Applications are available by contacting the high school counselors of each school district. The deadline to apply is April 15.
Mr. Anthony served as superintendent of the Pine Bluff School District for 12 ½ years. Mr. Gathen was superintendent at Dollarway for 10 years, Dr. Rainey was superintendent at Dumas for 3 years, and Mr. Tolbert served for 13 years as superintendent at Warren. With their combined contributions of $4,000, it is their hope that a deserving student in each school district will have an opportunity to attend college.
Applications are available by contacting the high school counselors of each school district. The deadline to apply is April 15.
Mr. Anthony served as superintendent of the Pine Bluff School District for 12 ½ years. Mr. Gathen was superintendent at Dollarway for 10 years, Dr. Rainey was superintendent at Dumas for 3 years, and Mr. Tolbert served for 13 years as superintendent at Warren. With their combined contributions of $4,000, it is their hope that a deserving student in each school district will have an opportunity to attend college.
No comments:
Post a Comment