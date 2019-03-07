Tolefree Receives DAISY Award at BCMC

|BCMC Director Steve Henson, Paulette Tolefree, and Director of Nursing Sarah Tucker
Tolefree’s nomination form mentioned how kind and caring she was starting a number of years ago and how she still assists this patient to this day. “She shows a true love for people. The best thing is, if you know Paulette at all, you know she doesn’t believe she deserves any recognition. She truly believes what she does is just what she’s supposed to do.”
In addition to Tolefree, nurses Kim Langford, Steven Smith, and Dana Sawyer were also nominated for the last quarter. Each received an honorary pin. Also present was Kara Ellis from the DAISY Foundation. Ellis is the Regional Program Manager for the South Central Region and she helped assist with the award ceremony.
Tolefree received a certificate commending her for being an "Extraordinary Nurse." The certificate reads: "In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people." Additionally, she was given a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called A Healer's Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa, a box of cinnamon rolls, and a banner for her office.
The Award at Bradley County Medical Center is co-sponsored by generous donations. Initiunding was provided by the facility. The program is maintained through generous support from donors, to include a large donation from an anonymous donor, from committee members, from the Employee Council, and from Yankee Candle Sales.
The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.) The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
Nurses were nominated by patients, families, and colleagues. The nominations were blinded and voted on by the DAISY Committee. Cheryl Wells serves as DAISY coordinator. The nominations were graded based on set criteria, a numeric value was assigned based on this criteria, and awards were determined based on score. The committee members voted. The process was overseen by the DAISY coordinator.
This is one initiative of The DAISY Foundation to express gratitude to the nursing profession. Additionally, DAISY offers J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects, The DAISY Faculty Award to honor inspiring faculty members in schools and colleges of nursing, and The DAISY in Training Award for nursing students. More information is available at http://DAISYfoundation.org.
