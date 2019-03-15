Friday, March 15, 2019

Tour de Tomato Bike Ride's T-Shirt Design and Sign-up Page Now Available

The official t-shirt design for the first Tour de Tomato bike ride scheduled to take place during the Tomato Festival has been released, as has the official sign-up page.

The bike ride is a 15, 30 and 62 mile ride through Bradley County, depending on what you would like to try.  Event organizers say the event is a ride not a race, so any and all speeds are welcome.

You can sign-up for the Tour de Tomato set for June 8 at this link.

You can also visit the Tour de Tomato's facebook event page here.

at 9:43 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)