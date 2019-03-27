Truck Explosion In Ouachita County Felt In Bradley And Cleveland Counties(Video Included)

One person is confirmed dead after an accident that caused the explosion of a truck carrying ammonium nitrate on Highway 278 in Ouachita County Wednesday morning.
A one-mile radius around U.S. 278 close to Highway 57 has been evacuated due to the toxic chemicals that were were carried by the truck.
There are reports of the explosion being felt as far as El Dorado and Southern Bradley County. Salineriverchronicle.com has also received reports from readers that the explosion was felt in Rison and other parts of Cleveland County. The explosion set the surrounding forest on fire for 200 to 300 yards.
A 15-foot crater was created by the explosion according to ARDOT. About a 1-mile area is blocked off around the scene. The accident happened west of Camden, about 1.3 miles east of Highway 57.
Video is courtesy of the Ouachita Electric Cooperatives Facebook Page.
See photos below:
