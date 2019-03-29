UAM Chapter of Psychology Honor Society Receives Regional Award

L to R FRONT – Julianna Mendenhall of Blue Mound, IL, Kyra Hatcher of Pine Bluff and Dr. Seungyeon Lee L to R BACK – Manley Ryan Hatcher of Pine Bluff, Collin O’Connor of McGehee, Stephanie Clark of Frisco, TX, Magnus Gray of Warren, Sally Pharr of Monticello and Claudia Clark of Hamburg.
Monticello, Ark. — The UAM Chapter of Psi Chi, the international honor society for psychology, recently received the Southwest Region’s “model chapter award” for 2018. The recognition is granted to a chapter in each of the six regions of Psi Chi whose members best exemplify the organization’s purpose. Psi Chi’s stated purpose is “to encourage, stimulate and maintain excellence in scholarship, and to advance the science of the psychology. Psi Chi is one of the largest honor societies in the world, with more than 1,200 active chapters. In addition to a plaque and bragging rights, the model chapter also earns a monetary award.
Associate professor Seungyeon Lee, Ph.D., has served as the primary faculty advisor for the chapter since 2014. “We are humbled and honored to have received this incredibly generous award from the organization. The funds awarded will go far in helping our chapter realize our own goals,” said Lee. This is the third consecutive year that the chapter has received this award for its region, which Lee attributes to steady membership growth over the last few years and the efforts of the members. “I am very proud of our students at UAM,” Lee said. This is the latest of several grants and awards the UAM chapter of Psi Chi has earned. Club officers include Kyra Hatcher (President), Julianna Mendenhall (Vice-President, Membership Drive), and Collin O’Connor (Vice President, Public Relations).
For more information, contact Dr. Richard Clubb at the School of Social and Behavioral Sciences at (870) 460-1047.
