Update on Accident Report

According to the Arkansas State Police, the accident which happened on Bradley County Road 25 late Saturday afternoon resulted in the death of one minor child and the injury of three more. The Honda was driven by 26 year old Salvador Romero. According to the report, he was traveling North on Bradley County Road, (the Prospect Road) on a gravel section, when he veered off to the South lane. He over corrected and lost control. The vehicle overturned and all passengers were ejected.
Editor's Note: According to information on facebook, the Romero family needs economic help for the funeral expenses for the young girl who died in the accident. You may contact uncles of the girl at 919-824-8547 or Erandy Fabian Niniz 870-820-2602.
