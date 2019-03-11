Warren Police Work Hit & Run

While the accident was minor in nature, the response of one driver is illegal. Warren police worked an accident March 8th at the intersection of West Pine Street and Seminary. A Toyota Truck hit the back of a vehicle and after the car that was struck pulled over, the truck kept going. There were no injuries, but the driver of the truck is being sought by police.
According to the accident report, the driver of the vehicle struck, indicated they believe the driver of the truck was a white male in the age range of 17 or 18 years of age. Anyone with information should contact the Warren police Department.
