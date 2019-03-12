Warren School Board Met Monday Night

|Ruthie Courney accepts the 2019 Workforce Champion Award.
SEACBEC has been notified that they will be the recipient of a $30,000 robotic arm. Devin McDiarmid told the board that she will need about $3500 for staff training and will need to establish a curriculum before the class and use of the arm can be put in place. The arm waqs originally awarded by a grant to Hot Springs, however, they were unable to get their curriculum up and running and have turned it back. The arm will be coming through STEM as part of Workforce Alliance for Southeast Arkansas FANUC. Training in the use of the arm will be held in Alabama or California. Mrs. McDiarmid said, "This is the way of the future."
After the minute messages, the board moved into executive session. After reconvening, they approved the resignation of Jessica Griffin at the end of her contract year. They also voted to hire Mahogany Tolefree Lewis as the District Nurse. They voted ot extend the contracts of all district administrators. The board adopted a resolution to allow the board to hire a relative of one of the board members. Mr. Joel Tolefree recused himself and left the meeting while personnel action was being taken which resulted in the hiring of his daughter.
|Kathy Cornish named Southeast
Arkansas Reading Council
Administrator of the Year
It was noted that Ruthie Courtney was named Workforce Champion for ACT and that Kathy Cornish, Middle School Principal, was named Southeast Arkansas Reading Council Administrator of the Year.
Superintendent Bryan Cornish asked the board to approve the purchase of eight virtual reality headsets from Haddock Education Technologies at a cost of $12,100. The purchase was approved.
The financial report was given by the district treasurer and was approved.
Superintendent Cornish told the board that Spring Break will begin March 18 and during that week, the district will fill potholes and add mulch to the Brunson playground.
