63rd Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival Headliner for Saturday Night Announced

|Restless Heart
Plan to bring your lawn chairs and join us in Warren during the 63rd annual Festival for great live entertainment. On Friday, June 14th, Blane Howard and Parker Mckay will be entertaining.
Not fitting the classic definition of “country” at its inception, Restless Heart forged a new path and created a new sound when they went beyond writing the singing demos to becoming the face of a new brand of country music.
Comparisons to the sound of the Eagles were not uncommon with pure and flawless harmonies showcasing the talent and musicianship of all five original members that continues today. John Dittrich, Paul Gregg, Dave Innis, Greg Jennings and Larry Stewart—the men who make up Restless Heart—have enjoyed one of the most successful careers in Country Music history. With an early ACM award, gold and platinum records and multiple number 1 hits to their credit, this year’s 35th anniversary tour will include concert, festival, symphony and Christmas shows.
|Fortunate Sons + One
Numerous Restless Heart singles have charted on Billboard Country. “Why Does It Have to Be (Wrong or Right)” and “The Bluest Eyes in Texas” are just a few of the timeless hits that have left their mark on the genre. “I’ll Still Be Loving You” remains on the list of 50 top country love songs of all time and they’ve also achieved cross-over success, rare in the music world, with “When She Cries”, named BMI Song of the Year, followed by another top ten crossover single, “Tell Me What You Dream”. The biographies of such artists as Rascal Flatts, Brad Paisley and Little Big Town would not be complete without references to Restless Heart.
Looking back, there is no doubt that Restless Heart was cool country before country WAS cool. There are no signs of slowing down and the best may be yet to come as the Restless Heart “Wheels” continue to roll on down the road.
Fortunate Sons + One will be the opening act for Restless Heart on Saturday night, June 15th. They perform the very best of classic rock music from the 60’s & 70’s along with blues, classic country and today’s county hits. They perform hit songs by CCR, ZZ Top, Eagles, Journey, Linda
Ronstadt, Martina McBride and many others. Band members are Kenneth McDougald, Phil Wallace, Tommy Amasa, Nick Callaway and Tricia West.
