Friday, April 26, 2019
911 is Working, Despite Phone Issues
According to Warren Police Chief Shaun Hildreth, the area (Bradley and Drew) are experiencing phone problems, both landlines and cell phones. He wants everyone to know that the 911 line is still working in Bradley County.
at
8:57 AM
