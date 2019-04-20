And the Hunt is on...

The Bradley County Chamber of Commerce sponsored the Spring Event Saturday morning at the Warren City Park. The event kicked off with a massive Easter Egg hunt and continued with games and refreshments. The event was very well attended. The chairperson for the event was Debbie Spencer. She and her brigade of volunteers did an outstanding job. Area businesses, churches and individuals donated the eggs stuffed with candy and prizes, stuffed animals, and more. Some eggs had messages inside that the "hunters" could cash in for a silver dollar. The local banks all donated silver dollars for this part of the hunt.
