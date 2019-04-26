Arbor Day Celebrated In Warren

Around forty people gathered in the parking lot of the Medical Clinic just across the street from Bradley County Medical Center Friday, April 26th to celebrate Arbor Day and to plant a new Red Bud tree on the corner of Central and Bradley Streets. Prior to planting the tree a short program was held.
Judy Gibson with the GFWC Warren Woman's Club gave the welcome and made introductions. Rev. Henry Cox, Pastor of Union Baptist Church gave the invocation. Those present were led in the Pledge of Allegiance by Bradley County Veterans. An Arbor Day Proclamation was read by Warren Mayor Denisa Pennington. Comments were then made by Steve Henson, CEO of Bradley County Medical Center.
The tree to be planted along with trees for the public to plant were presented by Harold Fisher and Jerry Lynn with the Arkansas Forestry Commission. They informed the audience about the importance of trees and the fact they are available to help individuals with expertise relating to trees on private property. Mr. Fisher thanked the City of Warren for having been a "Tree City" for 14 years.
After the program the crowd gathered as the new tree was planted on the Clinic property.
Arbor Day was first celebrated in Nebraska as the result of the efforts of J. Stanley Morton in 1872 when school children planted over 1000 trees. In 1970 President Richard Nixon proclaimed the last Friday of April as National Arbor Day. Some states celebrate it according to the region's best planting season. It is now celebrated in all 50 states and many countries around the world.
Special thanks was given to BCBC Maintenance Staff, Bradley county Veterans, Warren Tree Board, Arkansas Forestry commission and the GFWC Warren Woman's Club.
