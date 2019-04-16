Arbor Day to be Celebrated

The Bradley County Medical Center has been a vital part of the community since the early 1950s when the main building was constructed. Through the years, there have been several additions to the facility, with the new clinic being the latest.
A memorial tree will be planted at the north east corner of the new facility in observance of this year’s Arbor Day celebration. National Arbor Day is observed each April as we celebrate the role trees play in our environment and as we encourage planting and protecting trees.
Warren Woman’s Club members are committed in their efforts to preserve our environment and make Bradley County cleaner and greener by planting trees.
City and county leaders, along with other groups and organizations, will join club members for this special tree planting celebration.
Make plans to join our organization and others in the community as we observe this special day on Friday, April 26.
No comments:
Post a Comment