Arkansas Food Bank Day of Giving is Slated for April 11

What: Arkansas Foodbank Day of Giving
When: Thursday, April 11th
Why: The money raised from this year’s event will allow the Foodbank to continue to support the 420 local partners in our 33 counties that provide nutritious food to those in need.
Arkansas Foodbank has announced a Day of Giving taking place on Thursday, April 11. This event is a 24-hour opportunity for our community to come together and help change the lives of hungry Arkansans.
On Day of Giving, each donor gets to decide how they would like their funds to help. Donors will have 40 different giving opportunities to choose from on April 11th. They can direct their gift towards programs specifically in one of the 33 counties the Foodbank serves OR make a gift to help fund one of the Foodbank’s programs across our service area such as our Food For Kids, Food For Seniors or Food For Families programs. Donors can also help fund specific initiatives that the Foodbank is currently working towards such as our produce initiative to increase access to fresh produce for those we serve, mobile distributions to communities in need, or towards the “Bridging Hope” Capital Campaign to help fund a new volunteer center set to open next year. There will also be matching opportunities throughout the day to stretch donations even further.
“We’re so excited to launch this Day of Giving and share this opportunity for donors to support us in the area they are most passionate about,” said Rhonda Sanders, CEO of the Arkansas Foodbank. “The need is so great this time of year as we prepare for the warmer months when children are out of school and not receiving breakfast and lunch daily. Every gift can make such a large impact.”
Every $1 donated to the Foodbank provides food for 5 meals for those in need. For more information on how you can donate to Day of Giving, visit www.arkansasfoodbank.org.
