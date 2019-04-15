Monday, April 15, 2019

Arrest Report: April 15, 2019

The following are innocent until proven guilty:

Christopher Glover, 404 W. Pine St., Warren, Ar, age 35, Charged with domestic battery, 3rd (4-8-19)

Justin Hines, 505 York St., Warren, AR, age 30, charged with contempt of court (4-9-15)

James M. Raper, 37 Rea Circle, Warren, AR, arrested on bench warrant, charged with forgery (4-11-19)

Devon A. Hampton, 311 Shelby St., Warren, AR, age 43, charged with violation of protection order (8-14-75)
