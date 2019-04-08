Arrest Report: April 8, 2019

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Joshua Thompson, 417 Myrtle St., Warren, AR, age 36, charged with possession substance II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia (4-3-19)
Keith Davis, 903 York St., Warren, AR, age 25, charged with domestic battery III, arrested on warrant-City of Warren (4-4-19)
Roger Jones, 11 Delaney Rd., Jersey, AR, age 24, arrested on warrant, probation and parole (4-4-19)
Sophia Smith, 712 Hankins St., Warren, AR, age 38, arrested on bench warrant, charged with aggravated assault (4-5-19)
James Daniel Phillips, Jr., 61 S. Bradley Rd., Warren, AR, age 21, arrested on warrant-City of Warren, driver's license suspended, failure to register, no insurance (4-6-19)
Malik Boswell, 40 Pinewood Drive, Warren, AR, charged with aggravated assault and arrested on bench warrant (4-6-19)
Aaron Boswell, 712 Hankins St., Warren, AR, age 23, charged with aggravated assault (4-16-19)
