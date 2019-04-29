BCMC Honors Employees at Spring Fling

WARREN, Ark. (4/29/19) – Bradley County Medical Center recently announced its service awards over the weekend at its annual Spring Fling Saturday evening at the new armory building in Warren.
The Spring Fling is organized by the BCMC Employee Council and this year’s event was catered by Dorey’s Catfish, while the attendees enjoyed music, games, and door prizes.
Additionally, Human Resources Director Brooke Hatch and CEO Steve Henson handed out service awards. Terry Young, Director of Purchasing, was named the 2018 BCMC Employee of the Year.
Other honorees are listed below.
35 Years of Service: Tammy Hensley 30 Years of Service: Benita Harton 25 Years of Service: Elaine Mills, Judy Barnes, Steven Smith 20 Years of Service: Jane Harris, Ben Copico 15 Years of Service: Gwendolyn Jimerson, April Smith, Terry Young, Tim Saunders, Sherazade Guanzon, Carla Miller 10 Years of Service: Sarah Farrer, Brandon Gorman, Cherice Preston, Karen Rawls, Renee Satterlee 5 Years of Service: Betty Burns, Thelma Coleman, Tina Conner, Lula Coulter, Laci Dalton, Thelma Ferrell, Brandy Files, Jessie Grant, April Gray, Barbara Harvey, Dawn Huitt, Joyce Lephiew, Kelley McCartney, Deedre Pierce, Kathy Ragan, Tanya Robertson, Rhondy Roque, Tabatha Shoaf, Jeff Sutherland, Abbie Trammel, Jeffrey Whipple
Contact: Dennen Cuthbertson, Public Relations Specialist Email: dcuthbertson@bcmed.org Phone Number: 870-226-4327
The Spring Fling is organized by the BCMC Employee Council and this year’s event was catered by Dorey’s Catfish, while the attendees enjoyed music, games, and door prizes.
Additionally, Human Resources Director Brooke Hatch and CEO Steve Henson handed out service awards. Terry Young, Director of Purchasing, was named the 2018 BCMC Employee of the Year.
Other honorees are listed below.
35 Years of Service: Tammy Hensley 30 Years of Service: Benita Harton 25 Years of Service: Elaine Mills, Judy Barnes, Steven Smith 20 Years of Service: Jane Harris, Ben Copico 15 Years of Service: Gwendolyn Jimerson, April Smith, Terry Young, Tim Saunders, Sherazade Guanzon, Carla Miller 10 Years of Service: Sarah Farrer, Brandon Gorman, Cherice Preston, Karen Rawls, Renee Satterlee 5 Years of Service: Betty Burns, Thelma Coleman, Tina Conner, Lula Coulter, Laci Dalton, Thelma Ferrell, Brandy Files, Jessie Grant, April Gray, Barbara Harvey, Dawn Huitt, Joyce Lephiew, Kelley McCartney, Deedre Pierce, Kathy Ragan, Tanya Robertson, Rhondy Roque, Tabatha Shoaf, Jeff Sutherland, Abbie Trammel, Jeffrey Whipple
Contact: Dennen Cuthbertson, Public Relations Specialist Email: dcuthbertson@bcmed.org Phone Number: 870-226-4327
No comments:
Post a Comment