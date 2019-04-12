BCMC Receives Excellence in Healthcare Award from PRC

WARREN, Ark. (4/12/19) – Bradley County Medical Center was recently recognized as a 4-Star award winner in inpatient services for patient experience by national healthcare research leader Professional Research Consultants, Inc. (PRC).
The Excellence in Healthcare Awards recognize organizations and individuals who achieve excellence throughout the year by improving patient experiences, healthcare employee engagement, and/or physician alignment and engagement based on surveys of their patients.
“I am proud for the staff and physicians at BCMC that they have received this recognition from an outside source,” BCMC CEO Steve Henson said. “Every day as I walk through the hospital I see the little things that our staff does for our patients and visitors that makes the service experience here different and sets us apart from our peers. I look forward to our continuing to improve our service to our patients and visitors as we continue to build on our success.”
BCMC received marks above the national average in all 10 categories recorded by HCAHPS (Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) and were above the Arkansas hospital average in all but one category. Some of the highlights included 87% of patients reporting their nurses always communicated well along with 93% describing their doctors as always communicating well. The national average in both categories was 80% and 81%, respectively.
Additionally, 93% of patients reported they were given information about what to do during their recovery at home and 84% gave BCMC a 9 or 10 rating on a scale of 1-10. The number of patients that reported they would recommend Bradley County Medical Center was 73%.
“It is an honor to recognize Bradley County Medical Center with this Excellence in Healthcare Award for their deserving work,” said Joe M. Inguanzo, Ph.D., President and CEO of PRC. “It takes true dedication and determination to achieve this level of excellence in healthcare and BCMC has shown their commitment to making their hospital a better place to work, a better place to practice medicine and a better place for patients to be treated.”
To learn more about the 2019 Excellence in Healthcare Awards, including eligibility and criteria, visit PRCCustomResearch.com.
About PRC
Professional Research Consultants, Inc. (PRC) is a national healthcare market research company. For more than 35 years, PRC has facilitated millions of interviews, delivered insightful reports and provided customized research solutions to hospitals and healthcare organizations. Services measure community perceptions, brand positions, patient experience, physician alignment and engagement, and employee engagement. PRC is also a certified vendor for government-mandated CAHPS surveys and has partnered with more than 400 communities across the U.S. to conduct Community Health Needs Assessments.
