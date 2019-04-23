Tuesday, April 23, 2019

Bradley County NAACP Meets

Continuing their efforts to recharter the Bradley County NAACP Branch, members of the organization met Monday evening at the community room of the Warren Housing Authority.  A good crowd of around 20 people were present.  the Branch has an official membership of 52.  Also present was Mr. John Shaw, an official with the Arkansas NAACP.  He stated the group had some paper work to file and the new charter will be approved.

Officers were elected as follows:
Dr. Clarence Lucky-President
Chris Ogburn-1st Vice President
Carol Hooper-2nd Vice President
Gregg Reep-3rd Vice President
Bobbie Webb-Treasurer
Carolyn McCoy-Assistant Treasurer
Patsy Newton-Secretary
Janice Smith-Assistant Secretary

Dr. Lucky talked about the purpose of the organization which is to advocated for justice and fairness for all people.  He stated that the organization would try to have representatives at all public meetings of school boards, the quorum court and city council meetings.  He also indicated that voter registration would be a high priority. 

Attending the meeting was James Hamilton a candidate for Circuit Judge Div. I.   Judicial candidates run nonpartisan in Arkansas.  He introduced himself to the attendees.  Also present was Warren Mayor Denisa Pennington and Warren City Clerk Helen Boswell.

The NAACP is a nonpartisan organization, and while it stresses political involvement, it does not advocate for a specific political party. 

at 11:10 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)