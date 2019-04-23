Bradley County NAACP Meets

Officers were elected as follows:
Dr. Clarence Lucky-President
Chris Ogburn-1st Vice President
Carol Hooper-2nd Vice President
Gregg Reep-3rd Vice President
Bobbie Webb-Treasurer
Carolyn McCoy-Assistant Treasurer
Patsy Newton-Secretary
Janice Smith-Assistant Secretary
Dr. Lucky talked about the purpose of the organization which is to advocated for justice and fairness for all people. He stated that the organization would try to have representatives at all public meetings of school boards, the quorum court and city council meetings. He also indicated that voter registration would be a high priority.
Attending the meeting was James Hamilton a candidate for Circuit Judge Div. I. Judicial candidates run nonpartisan in Arkansas. He introduced himself to the attendees. Also present was Warren Mayor Denisa Pennington and Warren City Clerk Helen Boswell.
The NAACP is a nonpartisan organization, and while it stresses political involvement, it does not advocate for a specific political party.
