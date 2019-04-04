Thursday, April 4, 2019

CAR SHOW TO HELP CHILDREN, FAMILIES IN CRISIS

MONTICELLO, Ark., April 3, 2019 – Celebrating its 125th anniversary, Arkansas Baptist Children’s Homes and Family Ministries will host the first-ever Ride and Shine Car Show, May 18, 2019 to help raise funds to meet the needs of children and families in crisis.

The show will be held at the Baptist Home for Children in Monticello. The show is open to all automobile makes and models.  Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., with the show starting at 11 a.m. Awards will be presented at 1 p.m.

Car enthusiasts will be able to showcase their classic and new vehicles, as well as help children in need. Food vendors will be on site.

Registration is available by calling 501-410-1567. Early registration fees are $20 a car and $10 for each additional car, or $25 after April 22.  Show day registration cost is $25.

For information on the race, sponsorships or to schedule an interview, please contact Stella Prather at 501-410-1567 or email sprather@arkansasfamilies.org.  The Baptist for Children is located at 222 W. Pope Street in Monticello.

