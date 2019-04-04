CAR SHOW TO HELP CHILDREN, FAMILIES IN CRISIS

The show will be held at the Baptist Home for Children in Monticello. The show is open to all automobile makes and models. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., with the show starting at 11 a.m. Awards will be presented at 1 p.m.
Car enthusiasts will be able to showcase their classic and new vehicles, as well as help children in need. Food vendors will be on site.
Registration is available by calling 501-410-1567. Early registration fees are $20 a car and $10 for each additional car, or $25 after April 22. Show day registration cost is $25.
For information on the race, sponsorships or to schedule an interview, please contact Stella Prather at 501-410-1567 or email sprather@arkansasfamilies.org. The Baptist for Children is located at 222 W. Pope Street in Monticello.
