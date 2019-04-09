City Council Conducts Monthly Meeting

Five of the six Council Members were present Monday, April 8th for the monthly Warren City Council Meeting. After the minutes of past meetings were approved, the council was presented a detailed financial report by City Clerk Helen Boswell. Mayor Pennington presided.
According to the financial report, the city had net gains in both the general and street funds. In March, the city received $68,887.43 from the city one cent sales tax and received $47,232.08 from the city's share of the county one cent sales tax. The District Court Clerk's report was given to the council for review and a report on overtime paid to city employees was also presented. Council Member Henderson urged the members to keep the information for future reference and consideration.
Mayor Pennington reported that plans are underway to conduct additional work on the Train Depot, using grant funds and city funds as approved by the council. She also stated that she plans to appoint a citizens committee to work on getting the 2020 census counted correctly. the Mayor stated it was vital that all residents be counted. The population determines city and federal funding and is used to draw political boundaries for city wards, county JP districts, school zones, legislative districts and congressional districts. It is essential that the count be complete and accurate. She invited anyone interested to serve on the committee in an advisory capacity.
The Mayor then nominated Jennifer Rodriguez to a position on the city's Adjustments & Appeals Board. Ms Rodriguez is a member of the Planning Commission and the ordinance that sets up the Adjustments & Appeals board allows for up to two Planning Commission members to serve on the board. The reason being that the Adjustments and Appeals Board decides variance requests and considers appeals concerning building codes. Council Member Dorothy Henderson voiced her concern that no citizen should serve on more than one city board or commission. She stated that in a city of 6000 people, we should be able to find enough people to serve without using people on more than one board or commission. No action was taken.
Monthly reports were provided by Police Chief Shaun Hildreth, Acting Fire Chief Mike Ashcraft, Sanitation/Building Official Mike May, Street Foreman Ricky Joe Davis and Parks and recreation Director Kyle Wagnon. Council Members asked several questions.
Street Committee Chairman Moseley reported the city is waiting on good weather to pave streets and Ways & Means Chairman Henderson reported on a committee review of the current city budget. Concern was voiced by Council Members Burks and Henderson, that no action has been taken by the Community and Development Committee relating to future economic development plans. The committee's chairman, Council Member Tolefree has not called a meeting and was not present for the council meeting.
The council then voted to approve a request from the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival Committee to close downtown streets for the festival activities and to close streets for the parade route.
The Bradley County Job Fair, set for April 11th was announced. It is planned for 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. at Immanuel Baptist Church in Warren.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 13th at 5:30 P.M. Agenda meeting is set for May 9th at 7:00 A.M.
Reports of all city boards and commissions that met in march were presented to the council.
