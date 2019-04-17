Clint Rhoden to Speak to Retired Teachers

Bradley County Retired Teachers' Association will meet Monday, April 22, in the First United Methodist Church.
Cl;int Rhoden, the new administrator of Teacher Retirement, Senator Eddie Cheatham, and Represenative
Jeff Wardlaw will be guests at the meeting.
A silent auction will begin at 11:00 with lunch at 11:30, followed by the speakers at 12:00. The auction will
end at the end of the business meeting, which will follow the speakers.
All members who have not received a call by Friday should register with Glenetta Burks at 226-2317 for the
$10 lunch.
