Community Action Chairman Resigns From Board

After a lengthy meeting that conducted some important business and continued to experience conflict among board members, the board chairman, Rev. Arthur Haney of Chicot County tendered his resignation from the position of chairman and from the board. Much of the conflict over the past few months has been aimed at Mr. Haney. Daryl Johnson of Crossett, in Ashley County has led the charge with a list of allegations and complaints. During the meeting Board Secretary Angela Meeks of Bradley County submitted a letter requesting Mr. Haney to step down. The board has rocked back and forth for the past three years between trying to address issues and being at times dysfunctional. The organization has lost the Head Start program and could be in danger of losing other programs. Mr. Haney told SRC that he had tried to move the board forward, but it was time for him to remove himself. Rick Matheny of Ashley County is the Vice Chairman and would normally move up to the Chairman's position. He has been experiencing health issues and has missed several meetings. It is uncertain who will become chairman.
The board approved three sets of old minutes that had been pending back to September of 2018. The board has been unable to agree on approving minutes. Several past minutes remain for final approval.
Reports were given concerning the Head Start Program, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program and the Community Service Block Grant Program. It was reported that a private nonprofit company will take over the Head Start Program in July and operate it one year. At that time the federal government will award the program to another nonprofit or community action agency to operate. Services will continue to be provided in all five counties of the Southeast Region.
The current Acting Interim Director of Southeast Community Action is Carolyn Davis. The agency is advertising for a new director and a new finance director.
There was yet another argument over which set of bylaws are in force. Mr. Johnson continues to allege that the bylaws dated 2017 are not legal. The State of Arkansas Department of Human Resources has ruled, and so informed the board by phone during the meeting that the 2017 version of the bylaws are legal and are to be followed.
