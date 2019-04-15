As a result of the heavy rain over the weekend, several Bradley County Roads flooded for periods of time. Included were 65 S, 96, 67, 360 and 362. County crews worked from around 4:30 P.M. till 9:00 P.M. Saturday. Several trees were also downed. While there were some minor washouts, all roads are passable as of Monday, April 15th.
Water is expected to be over the highway at Moro Bay by Tuesday, the 16th and folks are boating in at Mitchum Landing.
