Crews Puryear Announces Intent to Run for 10th Judicial Circuit Judge

Crews Puryear has announced his intention to seek the 10th Judicial Circuit Judgeship, Division 1. The 10th district includes Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Desha and Drew Counties. The current Judge, Sam Pope, is not seeking re-election.
“I am very excited about having the opportunity to run for Circuit Judge. I believe my combined experiences as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney and as an attorney in private practice have prepared me for this important office. Currently as deputy prosecuting attorney, I am responsible for felony cases and my jury trial experience ranges from capital murder to drug crimes. Additionally, for the last 8 years I have been responsible for handling civil drug forfeitures throughout the district. When in private practice, I handled a variety of cases including civil, domestic and probate matters, including divorce, child custody, guardianships, wills, deeds and real estate transactions.”
Puryear has worked with the 10th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s office for 11 years. As a deputy prosecutor, he has also served as the attorney for the Chicot County Quorum Court. He is a graduate of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville School of Law and obtained his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Arkansas at Monticello where he was a member of the UAM baseball team. Puryear is past President of the Southeast Arkansas Legal Institute and is a member of the Arkansas Bar Association. He also holds memberships in the Dumas Chamber of Commerce and Dermott Rotary Club.
Puryear and his wife, Kara, have been married 10 years and have two sons. They are active members of the First Baptist Church of Dumas where he serves as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher. Both are involved with Operation Christmas Child and the FBC-Dumas Explorers Program. Puryear is a member of the 5th generation of his family to reside in Desha County. He is the son of Ladd Puryear and the late Debbie Puryear and grandson of Glynn and Doris Puryear and maternal grandmother, Marilyn Pfaffenberger. He has a brother, Calvin (Kathleen) and sister, Katie Hill (Daniel).
“I am very excited about having the opportunity to run for Circuit Judge. I believe my combined experiences as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney and as an attorney in private practice have prepared me for this important office. Currently as deputy prosecuting attorney, I am responsible for felony cases and my jury trial experience ranges from capital murder to drug crimes. Additionally, for the last 8 years I have been responsible for handling civil drug forfeitures throughout the district. When in private practice, I handled a variety of cases including civil, domestic and probate matters, including divorce, child custody, guardianships, wills, deeds and real estate transactions.”
Puryear has worked with the 10th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s office for 11 years. As a deputy prosecutor, he has also served as the attorney for the Chicot County Quorum Court. He is a graduate of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville School of Law and obtained his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Arkansas at Monticello where he was a member of the UAM baseball team. Puryear is past President of the Southeast Arkansas Legal Institute and is a member of the Arkansas Bar Association. He also holds memberships in the Dumas Chamber of Commerce and Dermott Rotary Club.
Puryear and his wife, Kara, have been married 10 years and have two sons. They are active members of the First Baptist Church of Dumas where he serves as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher. Both are involved with Operation Christmas Child and the FBC-Dumas Explorers Program. Puryear is a member of the 5th generation of his family to reside in Desha County. He is the son of Ladd Puryear and the late Debbie Puryear and grandson of Glynn and Doris Puryear and maternal grandmother, Marilyn Pfaffenberger. He has a brother, Calvin (Kathleen) and sister, Katie Hill (Daniel).
No comments:
Post a Comment