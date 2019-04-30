Dana Harvey Named Assistant Superintendent of HDC

Mrs. Dana Harvey was recently chosen as the Assistant Superintendent at the Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center (SEAHDC). Mrs. Harvey was born and raised in Warren, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donnie Rice. She is married to Darrell Harvey, Jr. and the couple has 3 daughters. Mrs. Harvey was active for several years with the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA, having been a lifeguard, referee, and desk clerk during her teen years; then going on to coach teams in t-ball, basketball, and softball prior to serving as the Vice President of Softball for the Warren Baseball Association. Mrs. Harvey later served on the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA Board of Directors.
Mrs. Harvey began her career with SEAHDC in August 2006 in the Human Resources department. She was certified as a maltreatment investigator in 2010. Mrs. Harvey promoted into the Quality Assurance department in September 2011 as a Quality Assurance Analyst. In 2017, she promoted to Quality Assurance Coordinator. Mrs. Harvey was involved in coordinating the implementation of the SEAHDC Community Garden and the bed adoption procedures. She served as the Volunteer Coordinator where she recruited members and coordinated activities of the Volunteer Council – SEAHDC, AmeriCorps Foster Grandparent participants, and other volunteers. She also serves as Human Rights Committee Chair and is a member of the SEAHDC Executive Staff. Mrs. Harvey coordinated and facilitated the previous 2 accreditation surveys of the facility by CARF International, Inc. The facility was awarded the maximum accreditation issued by the organization, which is 3 years.
In 2018, Mrs. Harvey was accepted into the Administrator-In-Training Program through the Arkansas Health Care Association. The Association selected 26 candidates for the 2018 class. Mrs. Harvey completed the program in September 2018 and successfully passed her Arkansas state licensure test for Nursing Home Administrator. In November 2018, she passed the NAB national test and was licensed as an Arkansas Nursing Home Administrator. SEAHDC is pleased to have Mrs. Harvey as a member of the team.
