Discussion Of Flooding At Quorum Court Meeting

During a relatively short Quorum Court meeting Monday, April 15th, County Judge Klay McKinney informed the Bradley County JPs that heavy and extended rains have caused serious issues for a number of county roads and in some cases the county made repairs only to have the problem reoccur within a few days due to additional rainfall. He said the county is having trouble keeping up and is working as fast as possible. He said it is also costly. At this time, according to the Judge, crews are trying to keep the roads open and safe.
The Judge also reported that the county has begun replacing garbage containers with new ones that will be emptied automatically. He plans to collect the current cans and offer them for sale for personal use. He also stated he had received at least one call complaining about the new solid waste rates, and was told the property owner would not pay the increase. He went on to say Bradley County's rates are among the lowest in the region. Some counties use a sales tax to finance solid waste collection and disposal.
Judge McKinney indicated the legislature took some recycling money and moved it to an unpaved street fund. He also stated, a new law will require quorum court meetings to be recorded in full.
The Court approve the minutes of the previous meeting and reviewed the Treasurer's report and the Sheriff's report. The Judge indicated work is underway on Bradley Road #5.
The Judge also reported that the county has begun replacing garbage containers with new ones that will be emptied automatically. He plans to collect the current cans and offer them for sale for personal use. He also stated he had received at least one call complaining about the new solid waste rates, and was told the property owner would not pay the increase. He went on to say Bradley County's rates are among the lowest in the region. Some counties use a sales tax to finance solid waste collection and disposal.
Judge McKinney indicated the legislature took some recycling money and moved it to an unpaved street fund. He also stated, a new law will require quorum court meetings to be recorded in full.
The Court approve the minutes of the previous meeting and reviewed the Treasurer's report and the Sheriff's report. The Judge indicated work is underway on Bradley Road #5.
No comments:
Post a Comment