Festival T-Shirts Set for Sale on April 22nd

|Volunteers met at BCEDC Board Room Monday to sort the shipment of festival shirts.
|Mayor Denisa Pennington, 2019 Festival Chairperson Vicky Tapia,
and James Wells-2020 Festival Chairman.
The 63rd Pink Tomato Festival shirt design was chosen from entries submitted earlier this year. Haley Raney of Hermitage submitted the winning design. Shirts are $15 each except for 2X, 3X, and 4X which will sell for $20.
For more information, contact the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce Office at 870-226-5225.
