Wednesday, April 17, 2019

Festival T-Shirts Set for Sale on April 22nd

Volunteers met at BCEDC Board Room Monday to sort the shipment of festival shirts.
Mayor Denisa Pennington, 2019 Festival Chairperson Vicky Tapia,
and James Wells-2020 Festival Chairman.
Beginning Monday, April 22, the 2019 Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival T Shirts will be available for purchase at the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce in Warren, and the shirts will also be available at the local banks in Warren and Hermitage Monday.

The 63rd Pink Tomato Festival shirt design was chosen from entries submitted earlier this year.  Haley Raney of Hermitage submitted the winning design.  Shirts are $15 each except for 2X, 3X, and 4X which will sell for  $20.

For more information, contact the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce Office at 870-226-5225.
at 12:00 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)