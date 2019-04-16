First Holy Week Service Held At First United Methodist

The first Holy Week Service for 2019, sponsored by the Bradley County Ministerial Alliance, was held at the First United Methodist Church in Warren. The service was conducted Monday, April 15th. Scripture was read by Rev. David Richey, Director of the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County and a prayer was rendered by Dr. Clarence Lucky, Pastor of Bethel AME Church. Special music was provided by Brent Mann.
The sermon was given by Bro. Jim Bales, Pastor of the First Assembly of God Church of Warren.
Bradley County Sheriff and Collector Herschel Tillman gave the Benediction.
A large crowd was present from throughout the Warren area. First United Methodist served a free meal to all in attendance.
