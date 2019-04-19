Flood Closures at Moro Bay State Park

The post continued with: "At this point it is difficult to say exactly when that will be but it could be as early as tomorrow (Saturday April 20th). The park is watching the River level closely and we will be cancelling all reservations Monday – Thursday of the coming week. We are notifying everyone arriving today or tomorrow that they can cancel and refunds will be provided. Those who choose to come may be required to leave early (as early as tomorrow) if water comes over the road leading to the campground. Cabin guest can also cancel without charges but we will not require those coming into the Cabins to cancel for this weekend or the coming week at this point. However, certain areas of the park will soon be inaccessible (including the trails, the playground, the ferry exhibit, and the Marina). For more information contact Moro Bay State Park at 870-463-8555 extension 2.
It is difficult to say if the water will continue to rise, stay the same, or start falling before the weekend of April 26th-28th. On Wednesday April the 24th the park will make a decision about whether we can reopen the campground or need to remain closed."
