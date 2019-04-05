Food Demonstration to be Held April 12

There will be a free food demonstration at the Bradley County Health Department on 4/12/19 starting at 1:30 PM. This will be sponsored by the Bradley County Cooperative Extension Service and the Bradley County Health Department. Demonstration will be presented by Michelle Carter Home Extension Agent with Bradley Cooperative Extension Service and Vermar King Home Economist with the Arkansas Department of Health. This food demonstration is free and to assure enough food is prepared for each participant and RSVP is needed by 4/11/19. RSVP by calling 870-226-8440 and give your name and the names of anyone attending with you.
