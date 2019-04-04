GFWC Warren Woman's Club Domestic Violence Committee Makes Presentation

"Diane Parnell and Jennifer Taylor, GFWC Warren Woman's Club's Domestic Violence committee members, presented the program at the March club meeting. They presented the "Blanket Exercise" which exhibits the smothering effect which many women may encounter when the community's systems fail. Domestic Violence is the national signature project of GFWC. It is promoted to bring awareness of and help prevent the wide-spread occurrence of Domestic abuse in communities across the nation."
