Governor Asa Hutchinson Announces Appointments

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced the following appointments:
Rob Reynolds, El Dorado, to the Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission. Appointment expires March 29, 2023.
Reappointment.
Alex Bigger, Pocahontas, to the Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission. Appointment expires March 29, 2023. Replaces Chris Gardner.
Dr. Marlene Battle, Bryant, to the Board of Visitors for the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts. Appointment expires January 14, 2026. Replaces Hayward Battle.
Howard Beaty, Crossett, to the Board of Directors of the Division of Science and Technology of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2023. Replaces Ed Winant.
Don Houseworth, Blytheville, to the Blytheville-Gosnell Regional Airport Authority. Appointment expires November 1, 2024. Reappointment.
Rebecca Hawkins, Blytheville, to the Blytheville-Gosnell Regional Airport Authority. Appointment expires November 1, 2024. Reappointment.
Russell Thomason, Blytheville, to the Blytheville-Gosnell Regional Airport Authority. Appointment expires November 1, 2020. Replaces Donald Prevallet.
Tyler Davis, Ashdown, to the Arkansas Livestock and Poultry Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2026. Replaces Ricky Benson.
Dr. Joyce Fowler, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Psychology Board. Appointment expires December 31, 2023. Reappointment.
Dr. Edward Kleitsch, North Little Rock, to the Arkansas Psychology Board. Appointment expires December 31, 2023. Reappointment.
Dr. Lisa Fitzgibbons, Bentonville, to the Arkansas Psychology Board. Appointment expires December 31, 2022. Replaces Dr. Kevin Reeder.
Hugh Quimby, Warren, to the Ouachita River Commission. Appointment expires September 1, 2025. Reappointment.
Alan Dean, Camden, to the HVACR Licensing Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2022. Replaces Joseph Kirby.
Jeff Webb, Searcy, to the HVACR Licensing Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2022. Replaces Charles Ledbetter.
Rachel Gibbs, Searcy, as a Justice of the Peace for the White County Quorum Court, District 13. Appointment expires December 31, 2020. Replaces Ron Gibbs.
Rick Palmer, Cherry Valley, as a Justice of the Peace for the Cross County Quorum Court, District 2. Appointment expires December 31, 2020. Replaces Kent Goff.
Richard Moellers, Morrilton, as a Justice of the Peace for the Conway County Quorum Court, District 10. Appointment expires December 31, 2020. Replaces Cody Hill.
Wornest Lambert, Fordyce, as a Justice of the Peace for the Dallas County Quorum Court, District 1. Appointment expires December 31, 2020. Replaces Wendell Lee.
Gordon Hornaday, Fordyce, as a Justice of the Peace for the Dallas County Quorum Court, District 5. Appointment expires December 31, 2020. Replaces Clark Brent.
James Furgason, Gentry, as a Justice of the Peace for the Benton County Quorum Court, District 12. Appointment expires December 31, 2020. Replaces Adriane Carr.
Bobby Wood, Mammoth Spring, as a Justice of the Peace for the Fulton County Quorum Court, District 9. Appointment expires December 31, 2020. Replaces Charles Kendrick.
Will Jacobs, Rison, as a Justice of the Peace for the Cleveland County Quorum Court, District 8. Appointment expires December 31, 2020. Replaces Paul Jacobs.
Robert McGowen, Bella Vista, to the State Emergency Response Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2023. Reappointment.
Skot Covert, Maumelle, to the State Emergency Response Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2023. Reappointment.
Jason Morris, Holiday Island, to the State Emergency Response Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2023. Reappointment.
Donna Shields, Hamburg, to the Oversight Committee on Breast Cancer Research. Appointment expires January 1, 2023. Reappointment.
Angela Richmond, Viola, to the Oversight Committee on Breast Cancer Research. Appointment expires January 1, 2023. Reappointment.
Dr. Jerri Fant, Little Rock, to the Breast Cancer Control Advisory Board. Appointment expires January 14, 2023. Reappointment.
Sarah Faitak, Fayetteville, to the Breast Cancer Control Advisory Board. Appointment expires January 14, 2023. Reappointment.
Chief Stacey Caplener, Pleasant Plains, to the Arkansas Fire Protection Services Board. Appointment expires October 14, 2021. Reappointment.
Chief Bo Higginbotham, Crossett, to the Arkansas Fire Protection Services Board. Appointment expires October 14, 2021. Replaces Charles Johnson.
Captain Brandon Taylor, Batesville, to the Arkansas Fire Protection Services Board. Appointment expires October 14, 2021. Replaces Earl Owens.
Battalion Chief Marty Hamrick, Jonesboro, to the Arkansas Fire Protection Services Board. Appointment expires October 14, 2021. Replaces Chad Mosby.
Ke’Arus Henderson, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. Appointment expires December 1, 2023. Reappointment.
Dr. Cynthia Fong, Maumelle, to the Arkansas Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. Appointment expires December 1, 2023. Replaces Stacey Sebree.
Heather Shrader, Batesville, to the Arkansas Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. Appointment expires December 1, 2023. Replaces Chris Johnson.
Ann Price, North Little Rock, to the Arkansas Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. Appointment expires December 1, 2020. Replaces Andrea Reaves.
Brenda Stinebuck, Hot Springs, to the Arkansas State Independent Living Council. Appointment expires February 1, 2021. Replaces SeRonna Johnson.
Nathan Winter, Conway, to the Arkansas State Independent Living Council. Appointment expires February 1, 2021. Replaces Edwin Mitchell.
Jon Wilkerson, Conway, to the Arkansas State Independent Living Council. Appointment expires February 1, 2022. Replaces Adren Duncan.
Lori McFarlane, Sherwood, to the Arkansas State Independent Living Council. Appointment expires February 1, 2022. Replaces Dr. Martin McDonell.
Leigh Garvin, Sherwood, to the Arkansas State Independent Living Council. Appointment expires February 1, 2022. Replaces Barbara Nolen.
Mahdee Raiees-Dana, Mount Pleasant, to the Arkansas State Independent Living Council. Appointment expires February 1, 2022. Reappointment.
Twain Cunningham, Little Rock, to the Arkansas State Independent Living Council. Appointment expires February 1, 2021. Replaces Robert Fagan.
Anne Creekmore, Marion, to the Arkansas State Independent Living Council. Appointment expires
February 1, 2021. Reappointment.
Candy Wray, Swifton, to the Arkansas State Independent Living Council. Appointment expires February 1, 2022. Replaces Dr. Jenifer Mason.
Tom Masseau, Maumelle, to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council. Appointment expires February 1, 2021. Reappointment.
Kimberly Clayborn, Jonesboro, to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council. Appointment expires February 1, 2022. Replaces Martha Strother.
Christopher Paslay, Brookland, to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council. Appointment expires February 1, 2020. Reappointment.
Jonathan Taylor, Vilonia, to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council. Appointment expires February 1, 2022. Replaces Alex Scott.
Robert Fagan, Little Rock, to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council. Appointment expires February 1, 2022. Reappointment.
Craig Reinhardt, Little Rock, to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council. Appointment expires February 1, 2022. Reappointment.
Addie Edwards, Camden, to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council. Appointment expires February 1, 2020. Reappointment.
Kelley Sharp, Farmington, to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council. Appointment expires February 1, 2020. Replaces Brian Itzkowitz.
Kesha Pilot, Hot Springs, to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council. Appointment expires February 1, 2022.
Linda House, Ponca, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District One. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board
meeting.
Sandra Holt, Harrison, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District One.
Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
John Harris, Fayetteville, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District One. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board
meeting.
Major Paul Boss, Green Forest, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District One. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Sylvia Ross, Cherokee Village, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Two. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Kenton Hallen, Heber Springs, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Two. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Matt House, Searcy, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Two. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Ricky Harrington, Greenbrier, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Two. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Shawna Gay, Batesville, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Two. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Bud Moxley, Monette, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Three. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Larry King, Walnut Ridge, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Three. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Charles Willis, Paragould, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Three. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
T
ony Horner, Piggott, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Three. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Joshua Richmond, Pocahontas, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Three. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Phillip Lea, Russellville, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Four. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Leslie Davis, Ozark, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Four. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Gary Watkins, Fort Smith, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Four. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Linda Thornbrugh, Rudy, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Four. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
John Burke, Coal Hill, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Four. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Bryant Wilson, West Helena, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Five. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Mary Eddleman, Carlisle, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Five. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Tyler Griffin, Wynne, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Five. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
William Anderson, DeValls Bluff, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Five. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Ricky Lucas, Earle, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Five. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Katherine Roark, Sherwood, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Six. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Bart Walker, Malvern, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Six. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Doyle Caldwell, Sheridan, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Six. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Sharon Casey, Malvern, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Six. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Dr. Kaleybra Morehead, Pine Bluff, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Six. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Gary Kirkpatrick, Gurdon, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Seven. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Yulonda Sims, Buckner, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Seven. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Richard Oglesby, Wilton, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Seven. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
George Webb, Camden, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Seven. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Vernon Lance, Nashville, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Seven. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Daniel Heflin, Rison, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Eight. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Brian Rodgers, Monticello, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Eight. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Sherman Rochell, Jr., Star City, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Eight. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Ruth Oliver, Hamburg, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Eight. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Greg Aleshire, Mena, to the State Apprenticeship Coordination Steering Committee. Appointment expires December 1, 2022. Reappointment.
Kathy Fulks, Perryville, to the State Apprenticeship Coordination Steering Committee. Appointment expires January 14, 2024. Reappointment.
David Stephens, Greenbrier, to the State Apprenticeship Coordination Steering Committee. Appointment expires December 1, 2022. Reappointment.
Karen Breashears, Arkadelphia, to the State Apprenticeship Coordination Steering Committee. Appointment expires December 1, 2022. Reappointment.
Nanci Caillouet, Fort Smith, to the State Apprenticeship Coordination Steering Committee. Appointment expires December 1, 2022. Replaces William Varner.
Bill Roachell, Conway, to the State Apprenticeship Coordination Steering Committee. Appointment expires December 1, 2022. Replaces Mike Watson.
Lindsay Brown, North Little Rock, to the State Apprenticeship Coordination Steering Committee. Appointment expires December 1, 2022. Reappointment.
Kelley Sharp, Farmington, to the State Apprenticeship Coordination Steering Committee. Appointment expires December 1, 2022. Reappointment.
Rob Reynolds, El Dorado, to the Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission. Appointment expires March 29, 2023.
Reappointment.
Alex Bigger, Pocahontas, to the Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission. Appointment expires March 29, 2023. Replaces Chris Gardner.
Dr. Marlene Battle, Bryant, to the Board of Visitors for the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts. Appointment expires January 14, 2026. Replaces Hayward Battle.
Howard Beaty, Crossett, to the Board of Directors of the Division of Science and Technology of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2023. Replaces Ed Winant.
Don Houseworth, Blytheville, to the Blytheville-Gosnell Regional Airport Authority. Appointment expires November 1, 2024. Reappointment.
Rebecca Hawkins, Blytheville, to the Blytheville-Gosnell Regional Airport Authority. Appointment expires November 1, 2024. Reappointment.
Russell Thomason, Blytheville, to the Blytheville-Gosnell Regional Airport Authority. Appointment expires November 1, 2020. Replaces Donald Prevallet.
Tyler Davis, Ashdown, to the Arkansas Livestock and Poultry Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2026. Replaces Ricky Benson.
Dr. Joyce Fowler, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Psychology Board. Appointment expires December 31, 2023. Reappointment.
Dr. Edward Kleitsch, North Little Rock, to the Arkansas Psychology Board. Appointment expires December 31, 2023. Reappointment.
Dr. Lisa Fitzgibbons, Bentonville, to the Arkansas Psychology Board. Appointment expires December 31, 2022. Replaces Dr. Kevin Reeder.
Hugh Quimby, Warren, to the Ouachita River Commission. Appointment expires September 1, 2025. Reappointment.
Alan Dean, Camden, to the HVACR Licensing Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2022. Replaces Joseph Kirby.
Jeff Webb, Searcy, to the HVACR Licensing Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2022. Replaces Charles Ledbetter.
Rachel Gibbs, Searcy, as a Justice of the Peace for the White County Quorum Court, District 13. Appointment expires December 31, 2020. Replaces Ron Gibbs.
Rick Palmer, Cherry Valley, as a Justice of the Peace for the Cross County Quorum Court, District 2. Appointment expires December 31, 2020. Replaces Kent Goff.
Richard Moellers, Morrilton, as a Justice of the Peace for the Conway County Quorum Court, District 10. Appointment expires December 31, 2020. Replaces Cody Hill.
Wornest Lambert, Fordyce, as a Justice of the Peace for the Dallas County Quorum Court, District 1. Appointment expires December 31, 2020. Replaces Wendell Lee.
Gordon Hornaday, Fordyce, as a Justice of the Peace for the Dallas County Quorum Court, District 5. Appointment expires December 31, 2020. Replaces Clark Brent.
James Furgason, Gentry, as a Justice of the Peace for the Benton County Quorum Court, District 12. Appointment expires December 31, 2020. Replaces Adriane Carr.
Bobby Wood, Mammoth Spring, as a Justice of the Peace for the Fulton County Quorum Court, District 9. Appointment expires December 31, 2020. Replaces Charles Kendrick.
Will Jacobs, Rison, as a Justice of the Peace for the Cleveland County Quorum Court, District 8. Appointment expires December 31, 2020. Replaces Paul Jacobs.
Robert McGowen, Bella Vista, to the State Emergency Response Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2023. Reappointment.
Skot Covert, Maumelle, to the State Emergency Response Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2023. Reappointment.
Jason Morris, Holiday Island, to the State Emergency Response Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2023. Reappointment.
Donna Shields, Hamburg, to the Oversight Committee on Breast Cancer Research. Appointment expires January 1, 2023. Reappointment.
Angela Richmond, Viola, to the Oversight Committee on Breast Cancer Research. Appointment expires January 1, 2023. Reappointment.
Dr. Jerri Fant, Little Rock, to the Breast Cancer Control Advisory Board. Appointment expires January 14, 2023. Reappointment.
Sarah Faitak, Fayetteville, to the Breast Cancer Control Advisory Board. Appointment expires January 14, 2023. Reappointment.
Chief Stacey Caplener, Pleasant Plains, to the Arkansas Fire Protection Services Board. Appointment expires October 14, 2021. Reappointment.
Chief Bo Higginbotham, Crossett, to the Arkansas Fire Protection Services Board. Appointment expires October 14, 2021. Replaces Charles Johnson.
Captain Brandon Taylor, Batesville, to the Arkansas Fire Protection Services Board. Appointment expires October 14, 2021. Replaces Earl Owens.
Battalion Chief Marty Hamrick, Jonesboro, to the Arkansas Fire Protection Services Board. Appointment expires October 14, 2021. Replaces Chad Mosby.
Ke’Arus Henderson, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. Appointment expires December 1, 2023. Reappointment.
Dr. Cynthia Fong, Maumelle, to the Arkansas Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. Appointment expires December 1, 2023. Replaces Stacey Sebree.
Heather Shrader, Batesville, to the Arkansas Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. Appointment expires December 1, 2023. Replaces Chris Johnson.
Ann Price, North Little Rock, to the Arkansas Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. Appointment expires December 1, 2020. Replaces Andrea Reaves.
Brenda Stinebuck, Hot Springs, to the Arkansas State Independent Living Council. Appointment expires February 1, 2021. Replaces SeRonna Johnson.
Nathan Winter, Conway, to the Arkansas State Independent Living Council. Appointment expires February 1, 2021. Replaces Edwin Mitchell.
Jon Wilkerson, Conway, to the Arkansas State Independent Living Council. Appointment expires February 1, 2022. Replaces Adren Duncan.
Lori McFarlane, Sherwood, to the Arkansas State Independent Living Council. Appointment expires February 1, 2022. Replaces Dr. Martin McDonell.
Leigh Garvin, Sherwood, to the Arkansas State Independent Living Council. Appointment expires February 1, 2022. Replaces Barbara Nolen.
Mahdee Raiees-Dana, Mount Pleasant, to the Arkansas State Independent Living Council. Appointment expires February 1, 2022. Reappointment.
Twain Cunningham, Little Rock, to the Arkansas State Independent Living Council. Appointment expires February 1, 2021. Replaces Robert Fagan.
Anne Creekmore, Marion, to the Arkansas State Independent Living Council. Appointment expires
February 1, 2021. Reappointment.
Candy Wray, Swifton, to the Arkansas State Independent Living Council. Appointment expires February 1, 2022. Replaces Dr. Jenifer Mason.
Tom Masseau, Maumelle, to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council. Appointment expires February 1, 2021. Reappointment.
Kimberly Clayborn, Jonesboro, to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council. Appointment expires February 1, 2022. Replaces Martha Strother.
Christopher Paslay, Brookland, to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council. Appointment expires February 1, 2020. Reappointment.
Jonathan Taylor, Vilonia, to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council. Appointment expires February 1, 2022. Replaces Alex Scott.
Robert Fagan, Little Rock, to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council. Appointment expires February 1, 2022. Reappointment.
Craig Reinhardt, Little Rock, to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council. Appointment expires February 1, 2022. Reappointment.
Addie Edwards, Camden, to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council. Appointment expires February 1, 2020. Reappointment.
Kelley Sharp, Farmington, to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council. Appointment expires February 1, 2020. Replaces Brian Itzkowitz.
Kesha Pilot, Hot Springs, to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council. Appointment expires February 1, 2022.
Linda House, Ponca, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District One. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board
meeting.
Sandra Holt, Harrison, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District One.
Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
John Harris, Fayetteville, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District One. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board
meeting.
Major Paul Boss, Green Forest, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District One. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Sylvia Ross, Cherokee Village, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Two. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Kenton Hallen, Heber Springs, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Two. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Matt House, Searcy, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Two. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Ricky Harrington, Greenbrier, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Two. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Shawna Gay, Batesville, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Two. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Bud Moxley, Monette, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Three. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Larry King, Walnut Ridge, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Three. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Charles Willis, Paragould, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Three. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
T
ony Horner, Piggott, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Three. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Joshua Richmond, Pocahontas, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Three. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Phillip Lea, Russellville, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Four. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Leslie Davis, Ozark, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Four. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Gary Watkins, Fort Smith, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Four. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Linda Thornbrugh, Rudy, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Four. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
John Burke, Coal Hill, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Four. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Bryant Wilson, West Helena, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Five. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Mary Eddleman, Carlisle, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Five. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Tyler Griffin, Wynne, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Five. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
William Anderson, DeValls Bluff, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Five. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Ricky Lucas, Earle, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Five. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Katherine Roark, Sherwood, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Six. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Bart Walker, Malvern, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Six. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Doyle Caldwell, Sheridan, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Six. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Sharon Casey, Malvern, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Six. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Dr. Kaleybra Morehead, Pine Bluff, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Six. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Gary Kirkpatrick, Gurdon, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Seven. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Yulonda Sims, Buckner, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Seven. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Richard Oglesby, Wilton, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Seven. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
George Webb, Camden, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Seven. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Vernon Lance, Nashville, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Seven. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Daniel Heflin, Rison, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Eight. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Brian Rodgers, Monticello, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Eight. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Sherman Rochell, Jr., Star City, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Eight. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Ruth Oliver, Hamburg, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Eight. Appointment will expire on a date to be determined by the drawing of lots at the initial board meeting.
Greg Aleshire, Mena, to the State Apprenticeship Coordination Steering Committee. Appointment expires December 1, 2022. Reappointment.
Kathy Fulks, Perryville, to the State Apprenticeship Coordination Steering Committee. Appointment expires January 14, 2024. Reappointment.
David Stephens, Greenbrier, to the State Apprenticeship Coordination Steering Committee. Appointment expires December 1, 2022. Reappointment.
Karen Breashears, Arkadelphia, to the State Apprenticeship Coordination Steering Committee. Appointment expires December 1, 2022. Reappointment.
Nanci Caillouet, Fort Smith, to the State Apprenticeship Coordination Steering Committee. Appointment expires December 1, 2022. Replaces William Varner.
Bill Roachell, Conway, to the State Apprenticeship Coordination Steering Committee. Appointment expires December 1, 2022. Replaces Mike Watson.
Lindsay Brown, North Little Rock, to the State Apprenticeship Coordination Steering Committee. Appointment expires December 1, 2022. Reappointment.
Kelley Sharp, Farmington, to the State Apprenticeship Coordination Steering Committee. Appointment expires December 1, 2022. Reappointment.
No comments:
Post a Comment