Governor’s Scholastic Honors Day 2019

Hermitage High School Graduates Ally Huitt and Cade Wilkerson were recognized for their scholastic achievements on April 27, 2019, at the Governor’s Mansion in Little Rock.
Pictured with Governor and Mrs. Asa Hutchinson and Ally are her parents Matt and Leslie Huitt.
Pictured with Governor and Mrs. Asa Hutchinson and Cade are his parents David and Gena Wilkerson.
Pictured with Governor and Mrs. Asa Hutchinson and Ally are her parents Matt and Leslie Huitt.
Pictured with Governor and Mrs. Asa Hutchinson and Cade are his parents David and Gena Wilkerson.
No comments:
Post a Comment