Hayes Sentenced To Life In Prison

During closing statements the prosecution asked for the maximum sentence allowed while the defense pleaded with the jury to consider a lesser sentence. Closing statements appeared to be listened to intently by the jurors.
In less than an hour the jury came back with a unanimous decision regarding sentencing.
They sentenced Mr. Hayes to life in prison plus 15 years for a crime utilizing a gun. They then sentenced him to six years each on two counts of aggravated assault with a $10,000.00 fine on each count and six years and a $10,000.00 fine on one count of terroristic threatening. All sentencing is to run consecutive. The Judge issued the sentencing order.
Judge Pope informed Mr. Hayes he has thirty days to appeal the verdict, if he so chooses. The lead prosecutor for this case was Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Frank Spain.
