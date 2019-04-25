Henson Speaks to Rotary

On April 23rd, Steve Henson, CEO of Bradley County Medical Center spoke to the Rotary Club of Warren about the many wonderful additions coming to the hospital including a new MRI machine which will be larger and twice as fast as the old one, and also new physicians, including a surgeon who is practicing now and a family doctor who will specialize in OB/GYN that will be here in September.
Pictured are: Henson and Rotarian and BCMC Public Relations Specialist Dennen Cuthbertson.
