Hermitage FFA Brings Home State Championship AGAIN!

Left to right: Sponsor Joe Don Greenwood, Allen McGhee, Madison McGhee, Gregory Hilliard, and Braden Harrod
The Hermitage FFA Team has a long history of championships for the past several decades. Upholding tradition, the team this year under the direction of sponsor Joe Don Greenwood, once again, the team has brought home the State Championship Title. Congratulations to Allen McGhee, Madison McGhee, Gregory Hilliard, Braden Harrod, and Mr. Greenwood.
Braden Harrod captured the honor of Individual State Champion.
To earn this honor, hours and hours of studying and work is required. The Hermitage team has always been dedicated.
