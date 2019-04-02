Hermitage School to Host Interest Meeting

Hermitage Elementary School will be hosting an interest meeting on renewal of the 21st Century Community Learning Center grant on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. at Hermitage Elementary School. The meeting is open to the public. During the meeting, the needs assessment will be reviewed and ideas will be generated to help meet the needs of students at Hermitage Elementary School. The purpose of 21st Century Community Learning Centers is to:
Provide opportunities for academic enrichment, particularly to students who attend low-performing schools;
Offer students a broad array of additional services, programs and activities such as youth development activities, service learning, nutrition and health education, drug and violence prevention programs, counseling programs, arts, music, physical fitness and wellness programs, technology education programs, mathematics, science, career and technical programs, internship or apprenticeship programs, and other ties to an in-demand industry sector or occupation for high school students that are designed to reinforce and complement the regular academic program of participating students; and
To offer families of students served by community learning centers opportunities for active and meaningful engagement in their children's education, including opportunities for literacy and related educational development.
