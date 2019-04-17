Hermitage Selects Girls and Boys State

Hermitage High School has selected delegates for the 2019 Arkansas Boys and Girls State on the University of Central Arkansas and Harding University campuses respectively May 26-May 31, 2019. Representing Hermitage High School are Cole Pennington, son of Mark and Tiffany Pennington; Cristian Castro, son of Antelma Garay; Genesis Garay, daughter of Angela Ramirez and Jose Garay; and Madison McGhee, daughter of David and Mistie McGhee. The American Legion Martin Tate Post sponsors these students.
