Hermitage Takes Personnel Action

The Hermitage School Board met April 15th for their regular monthly meeting. In personnel matters, the board took the following actions:
1. Voted to accept the resignations of Pat Richard as afternoon nutrition coordinator, Shanda Hancock, Special Ed. and Cristy Cathey , elementary.
2. The board voted to terminate Teofilo Sharp.
3. Voted to hire Lorie McDougald for the remainder of the softball season, with a prorated stipend.
4. Voted to hire Collin Wilkerson as a teacher, Head Basketball Coach and Assistant Baseball Coach.
Reports were given by Mistie McGhee, Rosalynda Ellis and Dr. Tucker.
Board members approved the SPED application and to accept the financial audit. There was a discussion of the salary schedules/minimum wage salary adjustments.
It was reported that bids for roof repairs and security cameras are due April 21st. The board will have a special meeting April 25th to open bids and consider a student expulsion. The meeting is set for 6:00 P.M.
