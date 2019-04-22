Holy Week Services Conclude At First Assembly

The fifth and final service of Holy Week, sponsored by the Bradley County Ministerial Alliance, was held Friday, April 19th at First Assembly of God in Warren. Another large crowd attended.
Welcome was given by Pastor Jim Bales. Pastor Ricky Rawls read scripture and Rev. Henry Cox prayed. Sis. Mary Robbins rendered special music.
Pastor Eddie Hampton brought an inspiring message and the Benediction was given by Warren Mayor Denisa Pennington. Music was provided by Georgia Jones and Virginia Mann.
Welcome was given by Pastor Jim Bales. Pastor Ricky Rawls read scripture and Rev. Henry Cox prayed. Sis. Mary Robbins rendered special music.
Pastor Eddie Hampton brought an inspiring message and the Benediction was given by Warren Mayor Denisa Pennington. Music was provided by Georgia Jones and Virginia Mann.
No comments:
Post a Comment