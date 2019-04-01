Hospital Board./New Doctor On The Way

Bradley County Medical Center Board Room was the location March 28th for the March board meeting of the Bradley County Medical Center. The meeting began with approval of the minutes of last month's meeting and detailed financial reports from CFO Brandon Gorman. Mr. Gorman informed the board that the hospital experienced a net and operating loss for February, 2019 but had a positive report on the increase in surgeries performed and the increase in physical therapy provided. He told the members that the hospital sales tax currently has some $3.3 million on hand.
Upon a motion by Dr. Wharton, the board voted to approve hospital privileges to Darin Swonger, M.D., for ER/Family Medicine practice at the hospital. Reports were also given by CEO Steve Henson and Chief of Nursing Sarah Tucker. Mr. Henson told the board that Dr. Kristen Dent will begin her Family Practice clinic in Warren on Monday, September 23rd. She will be located in the new clinic across the street from the hospital on Central Street.
The board voted to authorize the purchase of new surgery scope equipment at a cost of approximately $163,000.00 utilizing sales tax funds. The final expense will be determined after bids are received.
Mr. Henson informed the board that Dr. Worley is out for several weeks due to a family illness. She will be back. In the meantime, Dr. Biggers and the nurse practitioners are providing clinical assistance. He further reported that Dr. George is back in her clinic on Main Street and the hospital is planning to use the office formerly utilized by Dr. Weaver as an out patient facility for the hospital. Mr. Henson also reported that the new MRI machine should be in and working within two to three weeks.
CEO Henson read a letter thanking the hospital doctors and staff for a job well done handling a recent accident that required four seriously injured patients be treated at once. The writer stated several off duty personnel responded to assist and Dr. Wharton came in to help in ER. The letter was very complimentary to the hospital and staff. CNO Sarah Tucker echoed the comments and stated the staff has already met and reviewed the procedures followed and discussed any thing that needs to be addressed. She said everyone did an exceptional job and that all suggested changes are very minor.
After going into executive session, the board continued business and voted to authorize Mr. Henson to enter a contract with a private firm to recruit another family practice doctor for the community.
During Mr. Henson's earlier report, he indicated that he has received positive comments on the efforts of Rick Beckner, Thelma Coleman, Lacey Dalton, Aimee Ibarra, Lauren Pierce, Marci Roberts, Steven Smith, Mark Meeks and Leeanna Williams. He thanked them for making the extra effort and taking care of the patients and the hospital.
