Huey Family Donates Arkansas Flag To County

Members of the Clint Huey Family gathered with friends and local dignitaries Saturday morning, April 27th around the Courthouse flag pole to present an Arkansas Flag to Bradley County. The flag had been flown over the State Capitol in Little Rock.
Present for the ceremony was Mr. Huey's widow Mrs. Martha Huey, daughters Mary Catherine Armstrong and Liz Brazeel and son Tommy Huey. A number of grandchildren and longtime friends were on hand. District Judge Bruce Anderson welcomed everyone and talked about the lasting impact Clint Huey had on the community of Warren. Mary Catherine and Liz also made comments. They pointed out that Mr. Huey practiced law in Warren for some 49 years and was instrumental in gaining approval of the most current addition to the Courthouse, including a second courtroom and elevator.
Mr. Huey would have turned 90 this month. He lived as a youngster in Warren and graduated from Hot Springs High School were he was an outstanding football player. He later served in the United States Navy before attending law school and settling back in Warren to raise a family and practice law. He was active in civic affairs and was a passionate member of the Warren Lions Club. Clint Huey served on the Warren City Council and as City Attorney and was considered one of the most successful lawyers in South Arkansas and indeed in Arkansas during his career.
